BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (BCAT) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 12th

BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.127 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust Price Performance

Shares of BCAT traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,176. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.80 and a 200 day moving average of $14.59. BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust has a 1 year low of $13.32 and a 1 year high of $16.18.

Get BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust alerts:

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 87,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 2,944 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 30.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 17,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.96% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust Company Profile

–

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.