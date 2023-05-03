BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13

BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.127 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:BCAT traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $15.21. 117,576 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,153. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.80 and a 200-day moving average of $14.59. BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust has a 52-week low of $13.32 and a 52-week high of $16.18.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCAT. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 93.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 260,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,320,000 after purchasing an additional 126,252 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 56.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 12,848 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $178,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 34.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 23,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 5,995 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 30.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 17,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 24.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust Company Profile

