BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The asset manager reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $18.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.12 million. BlackRock Capital Investment had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 8.49%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS.

BlackRock Capital Investment Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of BKCC traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.24. The stock had a trading volume of 41,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,884. BlackRock Capital Investment has a 1-year low of $3.03 and a 1-year high of $4.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.63. The company has a market cap of $235.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.20 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

BlackRock Capital Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.35%. BlackRock Capital Investment’s payout ratio is 800.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Capital Investment

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Capital Investment by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 13,293 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Capital Investment by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,211 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 4,370 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock Capital Investment by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 77,204 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 5,438 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in BlackRock Capital Investment by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,002 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 5,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. 19.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock Capital Investment Company Profile

BlackRock Capital Investment provides financing solutions to middle-market companies across the capital structure, with a focus on senior secured debt and first lien loans. They offer solutions to meet the needs of business owners and managers. They invest in middle-market companies and target investments.

