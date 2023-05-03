BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:BGY traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.56. The stock had a trading volume of 101,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,456. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.22. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a twelve month low of $4.28 and a twelve month high of $5.66.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 19.6% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 4,692 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $94,000.

About BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 13, 2007 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

