BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) to Issue $0.11 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1116 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Stock Performance

FRA traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.78. The stock had a trading volume of 82,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,911. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has a twelve month low of $10.92 and a twelve month high of $12.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,316,417 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,823,000 after acquiring an additional 98,222 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 658,830 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,578,000 after purchasing an additional 135,082 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 7.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 380,902 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,959,000 after purchasing an additional 26,682 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 343,718 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,870,000 after buying an additional 105,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 249,160 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after buying an additional 131,849 shares during the last quarter.

About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with high current income and such preservation of capital as is consistent with investment in a diversified, leveraged portfolio consisting of floating rate debt securities and instruments.

