BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.21

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.213 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.1% annually over the last three years.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Stock Performance

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.23. The stock had a trading volume of 9,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,486. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.48. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a 12 month low of $38.27 and a 12 month high of $45.50.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BME. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 360.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 7.8% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $252,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust during the first quarter worth about $387,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust in the second quarter worth about $390,000.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 31, 2005 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

