BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.098 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.6% annually over the last three years.

Get BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust alerts:

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.99. The stock had a trading volume of 24,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,565. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a 1-year low of $11.76 and a 1-year high of $14.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,953,245 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $51,669,000 after acquiring an additional 318,333 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 489,757 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,196,000 after acquiring an additional 130,257 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,171,875 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $16,805,000 after acquiring an additional 117,650 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 473,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,793,000 after acquiring an additional 78,743 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 390,737 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,603,000 after acquiring an additional 76,942 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on July 13, 2003 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.