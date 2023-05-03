BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:BTA)

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE BTA traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.94. 15,758 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,233. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.67. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has a twelve month low of $8.65 and a twelve month high of $12.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BTA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 4.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust during the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust during the fourth quarter worth $114,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust during the second quarter worth $350,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 48,232 shares during the period.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Long Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax by investing its assets in municipal bonds, municipal securities and derivative instruments with exposure to such bonds and securities.

