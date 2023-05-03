BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:BYM)

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.038 per share on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Price Performance

Shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.24. 34,779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,760. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $14.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.26 and a 200-day moving average of $11.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 15.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 5,507 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 11,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 16.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 100,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 13,849 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its assets in municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

