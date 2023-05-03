BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Price Performance

Shares of MUJ stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.16. The stock had a trading volume of 54,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,123. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.23 and its 200 day moving average is $11.36. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has a twelve month low of $10.62 and a twelve month high of $13.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 7.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 107,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 7,756 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 4,498 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 27,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 2,603 shares during the period. 14.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and New Jersey personal income taxes. The company was founded on March 11, 1998 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

