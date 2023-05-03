BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0335 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Price Performance

NYSE:MHN traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $10.32. 36,263 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,882. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has a 12 month low of $9.16 and a 12 month high of $12.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.31.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 38,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 15,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 43.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 6,384 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Institutional investors own 17.66% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and New York State and New York City personal income taxes. The company was founded on March 16, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.