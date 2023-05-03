BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0315 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MVT traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.43. 49,974 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,666. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.58. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has a 52-week low of $9.51 and a 52-week high of $12.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniVest Fund II

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $678,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 98.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 357,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after acquiring an additional 177,796 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 27.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,928 shares during the period.

About BlackRock MuniVest Fund II

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc operates as mutual fund closed-end investment trust. The company investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. It invests under normal market conditions in municipal bonds rated investment grade and invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.

