BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (BST) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.25 on May 31st

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 18.2% per year over the last three years.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Price Performance

BST traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.15. The stock had a trading volume of 44,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,037. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a twelve month low of $27.45 and a twelve month high of $39.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Science and Technology Trust

About BlackRock Science and Technology Trust

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the second quarter worth $73,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the second quarter worth $206,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 3,109 shares during the period.

Blackrock Science & Technology Trust operates as a mutual fund-closed end investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide income and total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It focuses on investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of science and technology companies.

