BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (BST) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.25 on May 31st

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BSTGet Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 18.2% per year over the last three years.

BST traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.15. The stock had a trading volume of 44,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,037. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a twelve month low of $27.45 and a twelve month high of $39.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.24.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the second quarter worth $73,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the second quarter worth $206,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 3,109 shares during the period.

Blackrock Science & Technology Trust operates as a mutual fund-closed end investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide income and total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It focuses on investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of science and technology companies.

