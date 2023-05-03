BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $49.52

BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $49.52 and last traded at $49.52, with a volume of 363643 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.71.

BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 912.4% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $351,000.

BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

