BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.103 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE BBN traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $18.02. 78,685 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,263. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.59. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.76 and a fifty-two week high of $20.48.

Get BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 48,610 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 7,457 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,115,257 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,781,000 after acquiring an additional 466,583 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 7.5% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 147,025 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 10,199 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the second quarter worth about $216,000.

About BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The trust seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing primarily in a portfolio of taxable municipal securities known as Build America Bonds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.