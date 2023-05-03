BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV)

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0265 per share on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN BHV traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.61. The company had a trading volume of 3,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,803. BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $15.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,867 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust by 37.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter.

About BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust operates as closed-end investment fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax and Virginia personal income taxes. It seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing primarily in municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and Virginia personal income taxes.

