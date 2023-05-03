Blackstone Loan Financing Limited Announces Dividend of €0.02 (LON:BGLF)

Blackstone Loan Financing Limited (LON:BGLF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share on Friday, June 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Blackstone Loan Financing Trading Up 1.4 %
LON:BGLF opened at GBX 0.71 ($0.01) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 439.40 and a quick ratio of 439.38. Blackstone Loan Financing has a one year low of GBX 0.58 ($0.01) and a one year high of GBX 0.79 ($0.01). The company has a market cap of £3.14 million, a PE ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.73 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.70.
Blackstone Loan Financing Company Profile
