Bleakley Financial Group LLC Acquires New Stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 74,133 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,076,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Match Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 51,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 39,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 88.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jared F. Sine sold 7,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total transaction of $293,429.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,379 shares in the company, valued at $2,491,841.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Match Group Price Performance

NASDAQ MTCH opened at $34.59 on Wednesday. Match Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.06 and a 1-year high of $87.46. The company has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.77.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $786.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $787.34 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 146.76% and a net margin of 11.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MTCH shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Match Group from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Match Group from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Oppenheimer cut Match Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Match Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on Match Group from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.81.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

