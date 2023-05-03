Bleakley Financial Group LLC Invests $2.41 Million in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,407,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth $1,760,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at $275,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at $303,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at $3,078,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at $28,420,000. Institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ELV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Elevance Health from $577.00 to $564.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. 22nd Century Group reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $547.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $610.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $565.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $572.19.

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

Elevance Health Trading Down 1.3 %

In other news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total value of $6,714,986.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,435 shares in the company, valued at $22,876,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Elevance Health stock opened at $466.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $440.02 and a 12-month high of $549.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $469.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $490.95.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.26 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $41.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.93 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 20.05%. Elevance Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.25 EPS. Analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.78 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is currently 23.04%.

About Elevance Health

(Get Rating)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.