Bleakley Financial Group LLC Makes New $2.18 Million Investment in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 96,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,183,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in Cameco by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 20,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 7,374 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Cameco by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 146,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. S&CO Inc. increased its stake in Cameco by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 647,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,674,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cameco by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 5,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Cameco by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,128,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,568,000 after acquiring an additional 15,819 shares during the last quarter. 53.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CCJ opened at $26.92 on Wednesday. Cameco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.01 and a fifty-two week high of $31.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.08. The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 158.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.94.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Rating ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02). Cameco had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $385.99 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CCJ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on Cameco from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Cameco to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. TD Securities increased their target price on Cameco from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Cameco to C$50.00 in a research note on Monday.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the Uranium and Fuel Services segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment deals with the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

