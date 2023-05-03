Bleakley Financial Group LLC Makes New $2.73 Million Investment in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 28,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,728,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $82.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.95. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $72.40 and a 52 week high of $99.65. The company has a market capitalization of $46.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). Emerson Electric had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Argus lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.31.

Emerson Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.