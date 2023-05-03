Bleakley Financial Group LLC Makes New $2.90 Million Investment in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 281,342 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,903,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KTOS. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,187 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 759.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,392 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 11,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KTOS. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $11.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Monday, April 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.31.

In related news, SVP Benjamin M. Goodwin sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total value of $102,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,504.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KTOS opened at $13.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.17 and a beta of 0.80. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.90 and a 1-year high of $16.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.28.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $249.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.84 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 4.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

