Bleakley Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 78,249 shares of the coal producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC owned 0.05% of Peabody Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTU. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Peabody Energy by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,873,533 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $193,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595,279 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Peabody Energy by 2,249.0% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,104,738 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $51,629,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015,138 shares during the period. Castle Hook Partners LP purchased a new stake in Peabody Energy during the third quarter valued at about $31,899,000. PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in Peabody Energy during the first quarter valued at about $27,379,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Peabody Energy by 289.1% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,158,121 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $28,743,000 after acquiring an additional 860,517 shares during the period. 77.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Peabody Energy

In other news, CAO Scott T. Jarboe sold 11,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total transaction of $299,509.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,628,628.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Mark Spurbeck sold 21,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total value of $545,291.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,736,755.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Scott T. Jarboe sold 11,573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total value of $299,509.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,628,628.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,735,924 shares of company stock valued at $51,415,878 over the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Peabody Energy Trading Down 1.2 %

BTU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark boosted their price target on Peabody Energy from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Peabody Energy from $39.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Peabody Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.25.

Shares of BTU opened at $23.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.02. Peabody Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $17.42 and a 12 month high of $32.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The coal producer reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 48.04% and a net margin of 29.80%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 97.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Peabody Energy Co. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Peabody Energy declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, April 17th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the coal producer to repurchase up to 26.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Peabody Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. Peabody Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.87%.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following business segments: Powder River Basin, Midwestern U.S., Western U.S., Seaborne Metallurgical, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

