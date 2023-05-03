Bleakley Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 319,562 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,563,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SMFG. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 1,166.3% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,327 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 235.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,980 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,199 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:SMFG opened at $8.07 on Wednesday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.39 and a 52-week high of $9.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.69. The company has a market capitalization of $55.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.67.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.38 billion during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 7.45%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the management of its subsidiaries that provide financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Leasing, Securities, and Consumer Finance. The Commercial Banking segment consists of consumer banking, middle market banking, wholesale banking, retail banking, international banking, and treasury units.

