Bleakley Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 61,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,526,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Defender Capital LLC. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $124,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 273,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,274,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 3.8 %

WFC stock opened at $38.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $146.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.12. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $35.25 and a one year high of $48.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.06 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 34.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $1,605,476.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $906,429.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Cfra raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.45.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.