Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.38) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Bloom Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Burwell now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.38) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.27). The consensus estimate for Bloom Energy’s current full-year earnings is ($0.71) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bloom Energy’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.07.

Shares of BE opened at $15.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 2.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.49. Bloom Energy has a 12-month low of $11.47 and a 12-month high of $31.47.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 25.14% and a negative return on equity of 194.49%. The firm had revenue of $462.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, insider Glen Griffiths sold 2,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $38,259.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 403,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,275,068.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Bloom Energy news, insider Glen Griffiths sold 2,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $38,259.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 403,498 shares in the company, valued at $7,275,068.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 2,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total transaction of $37,336.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 162,175 shares in the company, valued at $3,003,481. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 313,461 shares of company stock worth $6,163,328. Corporate insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Bloom Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bloom Energy by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 34,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $652,000. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in Bloom Energy by 392.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 74,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 59,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Bloom Energy by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 308,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,902,000 after purchasing an additional 39,468 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of a solid oxide fuel-cell based power generation platform. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K.

