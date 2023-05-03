BlueArk Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $32.38 Million (BRK)

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 3rd. One BlueArk token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. BlueArk has a total market capitalization of $32.38 million and approximately $276,493.53 worth of BlueArk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BlueArk has traded 0% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29,077.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.54 or 0.00411108 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.88 or 0.00113088 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00026844 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00038274 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000878 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002581 BTC.

About BlueArk

BlueArk is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 30th, 2021. BlueArk’s total supply is 650,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,500,000,000 tokens. BlueArk’s official Twitter account is @brkmetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BlueArk is brk.blueark.io.

BlueArk Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BlueArk (BRK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BlueArk has a current supply of 650,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BlueArk is 0.00099619 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://brk.blueark.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlueArk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlueArk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlueArk using one of the exchanges listed above.

