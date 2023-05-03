Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAC) Short Interest Up 5.7% in April

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,300 shares, an increase of 5.7% from the March 31st total of 58,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 24,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Price Performance

NYSE BOAC remained flat at $10.03 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,192. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.88. Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $10.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOAC. Sculptor Capital LP grew its stake in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,583,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,610,000 after buying an additional 823,185 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,964,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,953,000. Centiva Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition by 857.7% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 334,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after purchasing an additional 299,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,536,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.31% of the company’s stock.

About Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the energy and industrials sectors.

