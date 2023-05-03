Boston Partners Decreases Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Boston Partners cut its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,566,252 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,635,799 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 2.60% of Huntington Bancshares worth $529,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,706,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,210,376,000 after buying an additional 1,780,935 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 140,041,365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,845,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554,894 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,435,572 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,018,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266,557 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.4% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 72,288,893 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $952,769,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,384,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $575,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736,566 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

Huntington Bancshares stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.36. 6,052,698 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,887,340. The company has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $9.94 and a 12-month high of $15.74.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Bancshares

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 89,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $964,278. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HBAN. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.50 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.83.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

Featured Articles

