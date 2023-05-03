Boston Partners Has $403.76 Million Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Boston Partners raised its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,125,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,033 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $403,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 21,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 8,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $826,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,510,174. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 7,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $826,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 114,493 shares in the company, valued at $13,510,174. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 13,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total transaction of $1,538,803.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,597,697.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.63.

Discover Financial Services stock traded up $1.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 663,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,362,871. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.96 and its 200 day moving average is $104.10. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $87.64 and a 1-year high of $121.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.43.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.84 by ($0.26). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 31.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 13.52 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, April 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.70 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. This is a positive change from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.86%.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company. It operates under the Digital Banking and Payment Services segments. The Digital Banking segment focuses on consumer banking and lending products, specifically Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer banking products and services including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and deposit products.

