Boston Partners Has $442.48 Million Stock Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,453,275 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 757,999 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $442,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SSNC. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 181.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 49.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 25.9% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ SSNC traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $55.86. The stock had a trading volume of 260,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,267,746. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.25 and a 52-week high of $66.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.66 and a 200-day moving average of $54.93.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.13. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SSNC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.67.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

