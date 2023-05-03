Boston Partners Has $830.12 Million Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Boston Partners cut its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,569,497 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 41,128 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 1.1% of Boston Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.17% of UnitedHealth Group worth $830,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arcus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 40.1% in the third quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 11,869 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,994,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at $2,299,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 426,020 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $225,867,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 7,934 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $630.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $562.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $600.88.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 0.3 %

In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total transaction of $488,456.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,019,764.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 8,852 shares of company stock worth $4,313,962 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNH traded down $1.50 on Wednesday, hitting $491.89. The stock had a trading volume of 673,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,508,608. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $458.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.67. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $449.70 and a 1 year high of $558.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $486.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $505.49.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $91.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.49 EPS. Analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.98 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 30.18%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

