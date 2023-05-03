Boston Partners Increases Stock Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Boston Partners raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,453,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,890 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 2.11% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $474,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 194,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,373,000 after buying an additional 5,854 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 97,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 373,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,247,000 after purchasing an additional 15,684 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 148,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 15,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FITB has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays cut their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.59.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ FITB traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $24.72. 3,004,451 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,488,146. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.56 and a 200 day moving average of $32.61. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.11 and a twelve month high of $40.07. The company has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 24.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.15%.

Insider Transactions at Fifth Third Bancorp

In related news, Director Gary R. Heminger purchased 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.82 per share, for a total transaction of $885,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 127,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,407,293.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Gary R. Heminger acquired 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.82 per share, with a total value of $885,060.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 127,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,293.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total value of $75,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,901,738.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.

