Boston Partners Reduces Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Boston Partners decreased its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 528,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,165 shares during the period. AutoZone accounts for 1.8% of Boston Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Boston Partners owned 2.82% of AutoZone worth $1,304,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AutoZone by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,521,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,259,055,000 after buying an additional 10,791 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in AutoZone by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 466,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,521,000 after buying an additional 11,713 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in AutoZone by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 152,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,916,000 after buying an additional 6,388 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in AutoZone by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 141,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,731,000 after buying an additional 28,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in AutoZone by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,082,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AZO traded up $3.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2,706.61. The stock had a trading volume of 33,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,292. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,519.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,473.07. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $1,703.32 and a one year high of $2,722.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.68.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $24.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $21.33 by $3.31. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.32% and a negative return on equity of 64.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $22.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 127.83 earnings per share for the current year.

AZO has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,735.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,800.00 to $2,878.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,563.00 to $2,899.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,664.53.

In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 29,511 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,427.27, for a total transaction of $71,631,164.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,984,277.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP William R. Hackney sold 2,724 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,394.45, for a total transaction of $6,522,481.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 29,511 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,427.27, for a total transaction of $71,631,164.97. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,984,277.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,960 shares of company stock valued at $90,128,092. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

