Boston Partners Sells 155,956 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Boston Partners trimmed its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,479,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155,956 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 0.52% of HCA Healthcare worth $355,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HCA. MFN Partners Management LP lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 1,261,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,081,000 after purchasing an additional 639,701 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 152.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 740,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,038,000 after buying an additional 446,839 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 793.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 489,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,024,000 after purchasing an additional 434,996 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 134.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 701,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,982,000 after acquiring an additional 401,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 7.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,305,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,198,000 after purchasing an additional 354,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Jennifer Berres sold 4,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.23, for a total transaction of $1,020,920.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,886,660.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Jennifer Berres sold 4,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.23, for a total transaction of $1,020,920.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,660.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 4,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.38, for a total transaction of $1,289,923.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,243 shares in the company, valued at $6,414,436.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,408 shares of company stock valued at $15,563,679 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

HCA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $325.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $270.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $283.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $296.83.

HCA traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $279.71. 388,910 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,313,512. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $262.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $247.47. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.47 and a 1-year high of $294.02.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $4.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.94. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.42% and a negative return on equity of 1,157.58%. The business had revenue of $15.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, January 27th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.04%.

HCA Healthcare Profile

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

Recommended Stories

