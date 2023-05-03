Boston Partners Sells 2,374,994 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Boston Partners cut its holdings in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,859,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,374,994 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 2.65% of Avantor worth $378,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Avantor during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 794.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Avantor in the third quarter worth $47,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 52.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 201.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511 shares during the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 1,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $31,727.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,089,407. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Avantor news, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 1,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $31,727.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,407. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 11,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $284,155.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,565,768.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,829 shares of company stock valued at $488,344 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

AVTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Avantor from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Sunday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.75.

Shares of NYSE:AVTR traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.41. 1,702,386 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,068,232. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.64. The company has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 1.34. Avantor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.91 and a 12 month high of $33.48.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 22.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avantor, Inc engages in providing mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, and advanced technologies and applied materials industries. It sells materials, equipment, instrumentation, and offers specialty procurement. The firm operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

