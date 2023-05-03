Boston Partners Sells 491,433 Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Boston Partners lowered its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,096,090 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 491,433 shares during the period. Everest Re Group makes up 0.9% of Boston Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Boston Partners owned about 5.35% of Everest Re Group worth $694,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,906,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,287,673,000 after purchasing an additional 55,341 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Everest Re Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,811,152 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $737,759,000 after purchasing an additional 8,589 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Everest Re Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,049,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $617,753,000 after purchasing an additional 86,154 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,188,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $311,847,000 after acquiring an additional 276,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Everest Re Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 787,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $206,676,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

RE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Everest Re Group from $455.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Everest Re Group from $435.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Everest Re Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Everest Re Group from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Everest Re Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $410.60.

Everest Re Group stock traded down $3.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $378.20. 114,802 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,508. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $244.57 and a one year high of $394.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $365.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $345.45. The company has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.60.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $11.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.48 by ($1.17). Everest Re Group had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $10.31 EPS. Everest Re Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 46.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.68%.

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Reinsurance, and Insurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

