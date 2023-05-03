Boston Partners Sells 49,376 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Boston Partners lowered its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,792,170 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 49,376 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.54% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $616,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 727.3% during the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 224.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 81 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 109.3% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 90 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of GS stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $332.81. 585,573 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,786,830. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $111.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $333.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $349.61. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $277.84 and a fifty-two week high of $389.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $8.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.14 by $0.65. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 31.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total transaction of $39,664.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total transaction of $39,664.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.10, for a total value of $1,267,875.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 21,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,223,844.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,116,302 shares of company stock valued at $30,101,191 in the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $339.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Odeon Capital Group raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.14 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wolfe Research lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $415.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $389.17.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

Further Reading

