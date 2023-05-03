Boston Partners Sells 661,581 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Boston Partners decreased its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,496,945 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 661,581 shares during the period. Devon Energy makes up 0.9% of Boston Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Boston Partners owned approximately 1.61% of Devon Energy worth $645,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DVN. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Devon Energy by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DVN traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.71. The stock had a trading volume of 3,731,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,534,034. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.23 and its 200-day moving average is $60.67. The company has a market cap of $32.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.33. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $44.03 and a one year high of $79.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.09). Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.38% and a return on equity of 52.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Devon Energy’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.89 dividend. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49. This represents a yield of 9.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 8.77%.

In related news, CEO Richard E. Muncrief acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.28 per share, with a total value of $532,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,973,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,173,494.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Devon Energy news, Director John E. Bethancourt purchased 3,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.06 per share, with a total value of $199,770.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,023,137.14. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard E. Muncrief purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.28 per share, for a total transaction of $532,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,973,977 shares in the company, valued at $105,173,494.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DVN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $84.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Devon Energy from $82.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Devon Energy from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Devon Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.32.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

