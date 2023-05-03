BP (LON:BP) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $530.17

BP p.l.c. (LON:BP – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 530.17 ($6.62) and traded as high as GBX 535.40 ($6.69). BP shares last traded at GBX 534.40 ($6.68), with a volume of 36,405,812 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on BP from GBX 590 ($7.37) to GBX 560 ($7.00) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on BP from GBX 585 ($7.31) to GBX 570 ($7.12) in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 551 ($6.88) price objective on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on BP from GBX 550 ($6.87) to GBX 650 ($8.12) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 633.71 ($7.92).

BP Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 529.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 500.92. The stock has a market capitalization of £86.14 billion, a PE ratio of -4,439.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

BP Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. BP’s payout ratio is -18,181.82%.

In other news, insider Bernard Looney purchased 60 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 532 ($6.65) per share, with a total value of £319.20 ($398.80). In related news, insider Murray Auchincloss acquired 68 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 557 ($6.96) per share, with a total value of £378.76 ($473.21). Also, insider Bernard Looney acquired 60 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 532 ($6.65) per share, with a total value of £319.20 ($398.80). In the last 90 days, insiders bought 195 shares of company stock valued at $106,378. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

Featured Stories

