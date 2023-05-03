BQE Water (CVE:BQE) Stock Price Up 3.3%

BQE Water Inc. (CVE:BQE – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$31.00 and last traded at C$31.00. Approximately 110 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 370 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$30.00.

BQE Water Trading Up 3.3 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$30.60 and a 200 day moving average price of C$29.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34. The company has a market cap of C$38.75 million, a PE ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 1.03.

About BQE Water

BQE Water Inc, a water treatment company, provides wastewater management and treatment services to the mining and metallurgical industry in Canada, the United States, Latin America, China, and internationally. It offers water treatment solutions for mine drainage, run-off, waste rock seepage, tailings water, groundwater, and lime plant influent and/or effluent streams for treating metals, sulphate, selenium, nitrate, ammonia, and cyanide in the mining sector; smelting and refining services for treating metals and sulphate; and hydrometallurgy services for the treatment of metals, cyanide, and acids.

