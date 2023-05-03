Bridgemarq Real Estate Services (TSE:BRE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $15.15

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (TSE:BRE – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$15.15 and last traded at C$15.10, with a volume of 15015 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$14.79.
Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Trading Up 1.2 %
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$141.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.20.
Bridgemarq Real Estate Services (TSE:BRE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$10.42 million during the quarter.
Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Dividend Announcement
About Bridgemarq Real Estate Services
Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc provides various services to residential real estate brokers and REALTORS in Canada. It offers information, tools, and services that assist its customers in the delivery of real estate sales services. The company provides its services under the Royal LePage, Via Capitale, and Johnston & Daniel brand names.
