Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) Short Interest Up 7.2% in April

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 344,000 shares, an increase of 7.2% from the March 31st total of 321,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Bridgewater Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BWB traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.90. 29,452 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,428. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 12 month low of $8.76 and a 12 month high of $20.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.03 million, a PE ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on BWB. Piper Sandler lowered Bridgewater Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. TheStreet lowered Bridgewater Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Insider Activity at Bridgewater Bancshares

Institutional Trading of Bridgewater Bancshares

In related news, CEO Jerry J. Baack sold 4,166 shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $62,490.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,218,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,270,570. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 21.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 121.2% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 520,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,234,000 after acquiring an additional 285,255 shares in the last quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bridgewater Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,618,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,197,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,978,000 after acquiring an additional 101,717 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 147.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 168,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 100,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC raised its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 455,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,596,000 after acquiring an additional 70,964 shares in the last quarter. 49.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bridgewater Bancshares

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which provides retail and commercial loan and deposit services. It offers deposits, lending, professional services, and business services. The company was founded by Jerry J. Baack and Jeffrey D. Shellberg in 2005 and is headquartered in St. Louis Park, MN.

