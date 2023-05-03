Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU) Short Interest Up 8.7% in April

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 8.7% from the March 31st total of 4,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Bright Scholar Education Stock Performance

Shares of BEDU stock opened at $1.95 on Wednesday. Bright Scholar Education has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $4.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEDU. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Bright Scholar Education by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 337,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 48,100 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in Bright Scholar Education during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Serenity Capital Management PTE. LTD. acquired a new stake in Bright Scholar Education during the 4th quarter worth about $689,000. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bright Scholar Education Company Profile

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Ltd. operates as a global premier education service company. The firm provides quality international education to global students and equips them with the critical academic foundation and skillsets necessary to succeed in the pursuit of higher education. It also complements its international offerings with Chinese government-mandated curriculum for students who wish to maintain the option of pursuing higher education in China.

