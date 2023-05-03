Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. reduced its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,467 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,326 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises approximately 1.3% of Conning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $39,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Purus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,409 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. King Wealth grew its position in Broadcom by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. King Wealth now owns 2,303 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.2% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 680 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total value of $1,984,406.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,083,847.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total value of $1,984,406.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,083,847.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total value of $18,781,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 214,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,294,344.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,915 shares of company stock valued at $25,576,507 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Broadcom Trading Up 0.5 %

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AVGO. StockNews.com cut Broadcom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $659.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $590.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $690.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $679.21.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded up $3.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $615.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 721,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,130,892. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $415.07 and a one year high of $648.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $622.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $570.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market cap of $256.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 73.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were issued a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.93%.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.