Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by New Millennium Group LLC

New Millennium Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,989 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up 1.8% of New Millennium Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. New Millennium Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 9.2% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Broadcom by 14.6% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 464 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. StockNews.com lowered Broadcom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 22nd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $720.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $775.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $679.21.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $8.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $620.39. The stock had a trading volume of 216,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,124,021. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $622.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $570.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.07 and a 52 week high of $648.50.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.95. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.52% and a net margin of 37.19%. The company had revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 61.93%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total transaction of $18,781,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,294,344.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total value of $18,781,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 214,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,294,344.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total value of $472,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,107. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,915 shares of company stock worth $25,576,507. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Further Reading

