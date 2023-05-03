Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.40-$1.42 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Broadstone Net Lease Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE BNL traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,816,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,725. Broadstone Net Lease has a fifty-two week low of $14.98 and a fifty-two week high of $22.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.03. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 1.11.
Broadstone Net Lease Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.90%. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 152.78%.
Insider Activity at Broadstone Net Lease
Institutional Trading of Broadstone Net Lease
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Broadstone Net Lease in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,358,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,430,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,308 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in Broadstone Net Lease in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,934,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Broadstone Net Lease in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,662,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 188.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 504,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,842,000 after purchasing an additional 329,998 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.29% of the company’s stock.
About Broadstone Net Lease
BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.
Read More
