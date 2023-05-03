Brokerages Set Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Target Price at $65.79

Shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.40.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ameresco to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Ameresco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $72.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Ameresco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Shares of Ameresco stock opened at $44.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.57. Ameresco has a 12-month low of $40.61 and a 12-month high of $76.54.

Ameresco ( NYSE:AMRC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $271.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.61 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ameresco will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Ameresco by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,141,000 after acquiring an additional 17,857 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Ameresco by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 5,927 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Ameresco by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $187,241,000 after buying an additional 72,667 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 5.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.50% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

