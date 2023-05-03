Brokerages Set DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Target Price at $37.57

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.57.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XRAY. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barrington Research increased their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. William Blair upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Cord Friedrich Staehler sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total transaction of $157,320.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 97,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,842,265.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Down 0.7 %

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 216,340 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,498,000 after acquiring an additional 21,435 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2,000.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,365 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 15,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 27,844 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $42.10 on Wednesday. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 12-month low of $26.48 and a 12-month high of $42.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.85.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.14. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 8.71% and a negative net margin of 24.35%. The business had revenue of $983.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.11 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.11%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.