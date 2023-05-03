Brokers Issue Forecasts for AstraZeneca PLC’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:AZN)

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink upped their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of AstraZeneca in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 1st. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.88. The consensus estimate for AstraZeneca’s current full-year earnings is $3.64 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for AstraZeneca’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.70 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.92 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.58 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.17 EPS.
AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 28.81%. The business had revenue of $11.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.40 billion.
AstraZeneca Stock Up 0.3 %
NASDAQ AZN opened at $73.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.07. AstraZeneca has a 12 month low of $52.65 and a 12 month high of $76.56. The company has a market capitalization of $228.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.49, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.52.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 205.8% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 16,190,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,759,000 after buying an additional 10,895,302 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth approximately $254,290,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in AstraZeneca by 2,180.1% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,918,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,677,000 after acquiring an additional 3,746,688 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,994,000. Finally, Edmp Inc. grew its position in AstraZeneca by 6,480.7% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,611,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.42% of the company’s stock.
AstraZeneca Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $0.985 dividend. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.97%.
About AstraZeneca
AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.
